Ayesha Omar feels she is yet to be offered her best film

Renowned actor Ayesha Omar feels she has not landed her best film yet although Pakistan’s film industry is on the right track.

In an interview with the Voice of America, the 38-year-old actor talked about Lollywood and her own projects. “My best movie has not yet been made, but it will be made soon,” she said but it won’t be long now.

The actress has been missing from the silver screen for almost two years now. She shared that she took the phrase ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ quite seriously and decided to travel around the world. But simultaneously, she was working on her projects.

The starlet’s latest film was released in October meanwhile she is working on another film, work on which resumed after two years.

There’s a third film in the works as well and two other films are on the cards for the actress too. She seems to have a lot on her plate but we can’t wait to see her back on the big screen.

Comments

comments