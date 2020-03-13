Ayesha Omar hails Pakistan’s first Netflix original ‘Sitara’

Renowned Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar is all praise for Pakistan’s first Netflix original SITARA: LET GIRLS DREAM.

The silent short animated film is written and directed by the two-time Academy Award-winning director, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. It revolves around a 14-year-old girl who dreams about becoming a pilot but she faces family burdens and cultural barriers.

The Bulbulay actress took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the film. “Sitara was beautiful. It managed to captivate every single person in the hall watching it for every single second of it. It brought everyone to tears in a matter of moments. Not just super emo ones like me.”

She further said “With a fantastic background score made with all kinds of indigenous instruments, brilliant direction, excellent animation, meticulously developed characters, dealing with a subject very close to my heart: child marriages and girl-children robbed of their childhoods.”

The starlet lauded ARY Films and Chinoy whom she says have outdone themselves. “No wonder it won 3 awards at LAAF and was picked up by Netflix, the first one out of Pakistan. So so proud of our very own Super-hero Sharmeen for another first.”

“Well done Salman Iqbal, Jerjees Seja and the entire team behind this moving piece. I highly recommend it to everyone – kids, adults and the elderly,” she concluded.

Ayesha attended the premiere of Sitara in Karachi. The film is available on Netflix, in over 190 countries!

Comments

comments