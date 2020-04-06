Ayesha Omar pens a heartfelt note for her ‘big brother’

Prominent actor Ayesha Omar recently took to social media to extend birthday wishes to her ‘big brother’ with an endearing note.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared pictures with her elder brother Aziz Omar and wrote “So far apart yet always in my heart…couldn’t have asked for a better big bro….the one who seeks validation from no one…the one whose opinion I value the most…the one who will always have my back yet call my out on my shit whether I like it or not.”

Ayesha went onto add that she and her mother can turn to him for advice or answers for anything and they’ll be right backed up by a hundred sources.

“Our healer, doctor, nutritionist, therapist, encyclopedia, chef, plumber, techie, handyman and a million other things all rolled into one… how I miss you and your hacks Aziz Omar,” she further said.

The Bulbulay star hoped his birthday was beautiful and full of love in Denmark with his dormies. She appreciated his baking skills: “That cake you baked sure looked damn delish.”

“Wish you were quarantining with me here and feeding me yummy healthy stuff . All my love,” she concluded.

