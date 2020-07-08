Ayesha Omar misses travelling, shares throwback photos

Web Analytics
Popular actor Ayesha Omar miss travelling so much that she has been sharing throwback photos on social media quite frequently now.

Many people had to put their travel plans on hold as global travel restrictions had been imposed and many governments are advising travelers to avoid all nonessential travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, border restrictions are now slowly being eased across the world.

Sharing a throwback photo from Rome on Instagram, Ayesha wrote that she thinks Summer 2020 is just going to be a series of throwbacks.

Earlier, the starlet shared photos from her trips to Amsterdam, London and Turkey.

She visited Hagia Sophia Museum in Istanbul and also took a Bosphorus cruise tour.

Omar also shared that actor Adnan Siddiqui is one of her best travel buddies. She took fans down the memory lane by sharing a photo taken in New York with the Meray Paas Tum Ho star.

“Best travel buddy. Best partner in crime. Best secret-keeper. Best foodie buddy. Best advice-giver. Best co-actor. Best fellow-wanderer. Best road-walker. Best partner in laughter. Ever,” she captioned it.

