Coronavirus lockdown: Ayeza Khan wants people to take care of street animals

Ayeza Khan

Popular actress Ayeza Khan reminds people to not forget street animals amid coronavirus crisis.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star took to social media to give out an important message. She posted a selfie with pigeons in the background and went onto say that many people must have stored food in their kitchens and freezers because its natural to feel hungry.

Similarly, street animals get hungry too and there might not be many people around to take care of them due to a lockdown in Sindh.

The starlet wants people to feed street animals including cats, dogs, pigeons etc.

“Please take care of everybody around you,” she concluded.

