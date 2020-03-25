Coronavirus lockdown: Ayeza Khan wants people to take care of street animals
Popular actress Ayeza Khan reminds people to not forget street animals amid coronavirus crisis.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho star took to social media to give out an important message. She posted a selfie with pigeons in the background and went onto say that many people must have stored food in their kitchens and freezers because its natural to feel hungry.
Me janti hn hum sabkay freezers and kitchens is time over loaded hai, halaat jo b ho par bhook tu lagegi or food is the only entertainment we have these days. Bus jese hume bhook lgti ha wese he in sab ko b lgti ha, pls feed the street dogs, cats, pigeons or jo b nazar aye apko ird gird animal. Yeh bhe pareshan ha akele ha. Nai jantay kia horaha ha par dua inki bhe Allah sunta ha. Please take care of everybody around you. ❤️
Similarly, street animals get hungry too and there might not be many people around to take care of them due to a lockdown in Sindh.
The starlet wants people to feed street animals including cats, dogs, pigeons etc.
“Please take care of everybody around you,” she concluded.