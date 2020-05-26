Ayeza Khan dedicates this Eid to her children

Prominent actress Ayeza Khan took to social media to share an adorable photo of her two children and said that this Eid-ul-Fitr is dedicated to her kids.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet wrote that her life has changed completely and never imagined Eid to be like this before.

Pakistanis are celebrating a rather muted Eid following the PIA plane crash tragedy and due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress said: “Children are innocent they don’t know what’s happening around us, they always expect the same smile on our faces. This eid is dedicated to my kids. Thankyou for bringing smile on our faces even in this difficult phase of our life.”

Ayeza and hr husband Danish Taimoor celebrated Eid with their kids Horrain and Rayan.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star also extended Eid greetings to her fans as she shared photos of her in a stunning white and purple dress.

