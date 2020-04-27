Ayeza Khan stresses the importance of wearing face masks

Prominent actor Ayeza Khan took to social media to pen down a note on the importance of masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a photo of a surgical mask on Instagram, the actress raised awareness about what type of masks general public should wear.

She advised against using N95 masks as medical workers need them more than anyone else at this time: “With essential N95 and medical masks in short supply for medical workers, you should not be purchasing these types of masks (and if you have any that are unused, consider donating to a local hospital).”

“As the medical workers, dealing with the patients need those masks more than us sitting at home or wanting to go to the grocery stores,” she added.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star added “The fashion industry stepped up to use their expertise into producing these masks.”

She also said that people around the world are encouraged to make their own cloth masks since the surgical masks are either too expensive or unavailable.

The starlet added that she has been encouraging her followers through her social media posts “to not only make their own DIY mask but be creative with it. So my mask can have jewel or embroidery, it doesn’t matter as long as it serve the purpose and I am comfortable wearing it.”

Earlier, Ayeza had shared a stunning photo of her wearing an all-maroon dress paired up with a matching cloth mask. She received mixed views on it as her photos donning a matching mask went viral on social media.

She urged people to stop trying to find the bad in every good.

