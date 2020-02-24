Web Analytics
Ayeza Khan hits 5 million Instagram followers

Ayeza Khan Instagram Followers

Prominent Pakistani actor Ayeza Khan has broken records as the third Pakistani celebrity to hit 5 million followers on Instagram.

Earlier last year, Mahira Khan and Aiman Khan hit the milestone.

Congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes have poured in for Ayeza on social media since then.

The starlet keeps her fans regularly updated by posting photos of her and her family on Instagram. She is not on Twitter.

She is closely followed by Sajal Aly with 4.8 million and Minal Khan with 4.6 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Ayeza Khan, Instagram

The actress received a lot of praise and appreciation for her role as Mehwish in ARY Digital’s hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho

It was the first time the actress opted for a negative role but said she was overwhelmed by the response.

She is currently winning the hearts of the audience in Thora Sa Haq as Seher.

