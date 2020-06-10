Web Analytics
Ayeza Khan reaches 6 million followers on Instagram

Prominent actor Ayeza Khan has hit six million followers on Instagram becoming the third Pakistani celebrity to reach the milestone.

Taking to the social networking site, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star called the achievement “a dream, truly.”

She expressed gratitude to her fans for their constant support and love.

“I can’t thank you guys enough for the support and love that you all show me. Every single one of you is the reason why I stand where I do today. Thank you. Forever. Love you guys,” she wrote.

Aiman Khan boasts the most number of followers on Instagram; 6.3 million meanwhile Mahira Khan is followed by 6.1 million people.

