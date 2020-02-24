Ayeza Khan reaches another milestone on social media
Prominent Pakistani actor Ayeza Khan has broken records as the third Pakistani celebrity to hit 5 million followers on Instagram.
Earlier last year, Mahira Khan and Aiman Khan hit the milestone.
Congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes have poured in for Ayeza on social media since then.
The starlet keeps her fans regularly updated by posting photos of her and her family on Instagram. She is not on Twitter.
She is closely followed by Sajal Aly with 4.8 million and Minal Khan with 4.6 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.
The actress received a lot of praise and appreciation for her role as Mehwish in ARY Digital’s hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho.
It was the first time the actress opted for a negative role but said she was overwhelmed by the response.
She is currently winning the hearts of the audience in Thora Sa Haq as Seher.
Mehwish! Ik aisa character jo shayd koi karna nai chahta tha, shayad isliey kay “ Heroine” kabhi buri nai hoskti wo ik aisi larki nai hoskti jis se log nafrat krei. Heroin humesha bht masoom hogi, rouaigi, cheekhegi, tarapeigi, bebas hogi, maaf krdenay wali hogi, kuch bhe kregi par kabhi bewafaye nai kregi. Kiou ik “ Heroine”ik aisi larki nai hoskti jo dosri larkio ko yeh batadei kay Mohabbat mei bewaye nai hoti, or jahan bewafai ho waha mohabbat nai hoti. Kisi ki zindage perfect nai hoti, kabhi lgta ha pese kum nai paregi kabhi lagta ha khtm hogaye tu kia krengay, kabhi sochtau ha Maa baap tu humesha sath rhaigay jb wo nai nazar atay tu phr yaad krtay ha, kabhi lgta ha mohabbat nai rahi rishto me phr dekho tu wo he takleef me hath nai chorhtay, ik Maa bankr jb socho tu zindage ko roz jeene k dil krta ha roz unkay lisy kuch krne ka dil krta ha. Bewafaye shohor se hote ha par dil bacho k tootta ha shohor tu jis se nikah kro wo banjaiga par wo kabhi bacho ka baap nai banpaiyga, haan mehwish bannay ka maqsad sirf yh nai tha k jb shohor bewafay krtay tu biwi aisay suffer krti ha yh me kahon tu ik Maa ki kahani the. Or shayd “ Meray pass tum ho “ meray liey humesha ik aisi aurat ki kahani bankr yaad rahiaga jisne aulad ka dil dhukaya wo khush nai raha chahay wo shohar ho ya biwi. Maa baap humesha bacho k liey Aina hotay ha wo jo seekhengy wohi krengay chahay mohabbat ho ya zulm ya ho bewafaye!
