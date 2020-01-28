Ayeza Khan on her character ‘Mehwish’ in ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’

Renowned actor Ayeza Khan opened up about her character in hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho.

The actress took to Instagram and penned down a note explaining why taking up Mehwish’s character was challenging. She said no other actor might have taken this role because the heroine was shown in a negative light.

“It’s a character probably no one wanted to do, maybe because ‘heroines’ can never be bad. A heroine can’t be someone whom people hate. A heroine will always be innocent, will cry, scream, suffer and be helpless, forgiving and will do anything but will never be disloyal,” she wrote.

Because a heroine can’t be a woman who tells other women that there’s no betrayal in love and where there is betrayal, there is no love, she added about the preconceived notions of how a heroine should be.

Ayeza Khan further said that even if a woman betrays her husband, hearts of children are broken. You will find a man to get married to but might not be able to find a father for your children.

“The purpose of essaying Mehwish’s role was not just to show how a woman suffers when her husband betrays her but I think its the story of a mother,” she wrote.

Ayeza Khan went onto say that Meray Paas Tum Ho will always remain that story for her which gives a message that if parents hurt their children, they will never be happy.

A mother and father are like a mirror for their children. They will do what they learn from their parents be it love, cruelty or disloyalty, she concluded.

The starlet had earlier said while interacting with media on Sunday that she believes people always loved Mehwish and she didn’t receive flak for playing a negative role but was praised for her performance.

In ARY Digital’s popular drama, Mehwish cheats on her husband, Danish (Humayun Saeed) to be with Shehwar (Adnan Siddiqui). This led to her husband divorcing her.

The finale was aired on Saturday and became talk of the town for its tragic ending.

