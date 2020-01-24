Ayeza Khan reveals what to expect from ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ finale

Prominent Pakistani actor Ayeza Khan recently spilled beans about what to expect from Meray Paas Tum Ho’s last episode.

Fans are anticipating the end of the ARY Digital’s popular drama, cinema tickets of which are currently on sale.

The much-talked-about drama’s leading star who earned praise for her character Mehwish said that the finale will have a lasting impact on the audience.

“It will be a bombshell episode,” she said.

The show has taken the internet by storm due to its story and iconic dialogues. It stars Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani in leading roles.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the double mega episode to be aired on January 25 at 8 pm will mark the end of the hit drama. It will also be screened in cinemas across the country.

The grand finale episode will be exclusively available on ARY ZAP app before being aired on TV.

