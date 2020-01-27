Ayeza Khan bids farewell to ‘most difficult character she ever had to play’

Prominent Pakistani actor Ayeza Khan bid adieu to playing Mehwish in Meray Paas Tum Ho on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared it was the “most difficult character she ever had to play.”

The starlet’s impeccable acting has been praised by fans. She essayed the role of Mehwish in ARY Digital’s hit show who cheats on her husband Danish.

She turned heads at the screening of the finale in a powder pink dress.

A day later, the actress was greeted with chants of ‘Ayeza Ayeza’ at the launch of an apparel store where fans were dying to catch a glimpse of her.

Fashion and lifestyle journalist Maliha Rehman asked her doesn’t she feel scared of the massive crowd screaming for her, Ayeza Khan responded “No it’s not scary, its my job. People have showered tremendous love on me and I really appreciate it.”

“I feel people always loved Mehwish. I didn’t find anyone who said anything bad. Instead, people have told me ‘you have done an amazing job’,” the actress said about people ending up loving her vampy role in the drama.

About whether the tragic ending was justified, she said “From Mehwish’s point of view, I would say ‘no’ but if I think as Ayeza, I would say ‘yes’ because this is what disloyal people deserve.”

