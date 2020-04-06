Ayeza Khan misses long drives amid coronavirus lockdown

Prominent actor Ayeza Khan wants to get out of the house like most of us and wishes to go on a long drive.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with her husband Danish Taimoor. The couple look stunning as they pose in a vintage car.

“Missing long drives, traffic and smile on our faces,” the actress wrote.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star is practising social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown and staying at home.

She is quite active on social media these days and shared some adorable photos with her family.

A lovely photo with her husband particularly had fans swooning over the lovebirds.

