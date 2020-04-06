Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ayeza Khan misses long drives amid coronavirus lockdown

Ayeza Khan

Prominent actor Ayeza Khan wants to get out of the house like most of us and wishes to go on a long drive. 

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with her husband Danish Taimoor. The couple look stunning as they pose in a vintage car.

“Missing long drives, traffic and smile on our faces,” the actress wrote.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star is practising social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown and staying at home.

She is quite active on social media these days and shared some adorable photos with her family.

View this post on Instagram

#mickeyminnielove

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

A lovely photo with her husband particularly had fans swooning over the lovebirds.

View this post on Instagram

👩‍❤️‍👨

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Mansha Pasha sends love and prayers to doctors

Lifestyle

Sana Javed, Momal Sheikh reminisce childhood memories

Lifestyle

Canadian actress and activist Shirley Douglas dead at 86

Lifestyle

Ayesha Omar pens a heartfelt note for her ‘big brother’


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close