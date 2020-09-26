Ayeza Khan’s photo-shoot with sister Hiba Khan goes viral

Ayeza Khan needs no introduction when it comes to Pakistani drama fans as the ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ leading lady has earned a huge number of fans thanks to her flawless acting skills.

Ayeza Khan’s popularity on social media too is unmatched and the way she shares updates from her professional and personal life- especially about her children- keeps her fans glued to her posts.

But this time, it’s not the pictures with her children or some play that are making headlines; it’s her baby sister Hiba Khan.

A photo-shoot that she shared with her younger sister Hiba Khan is going viral on social media and rumours have it that the little Ayeza Khan is going to maker her drama debut soon.

It is pertinent to note here that Ayeza Khan began herself began her career at the age of 18 and then rose to prominence with her powerful performances in plays like Pyare Afzal and most recently Mere Paas Tum Ho.

