In Pictures: Ayeza Khan celebrates son’s third birthday

Ayeza Khan family

Mere Paas Tum Ho star Ayeza Khan is one proud mama and never lets a moment of joy with her family pass!

The doting mother of two celebrated her younger one Rayyan’s third birthday over the weekend amid much fanfare with her little family, and we can’t get enough of the pictures from the event!

Complete with a ‘Happy Birthday Rayyan’ banner and a large silver balloon to signify the big ‘3’, the birthday decor was meticulously set up by the event planner A Craft Greetings, who Ayeza repeatedly credited in every one of her posts. Talk about being grateful!

 

7. NOVEMBER. 2020 #rayanbirthdaycelebration🎉 @blippi @a_craft_greetings @kashifqadri

The theme was, of course, kept dominantly blue for Ayeza’s little boy, with some orange accents – a couple of orange balloons and orange font does seem to go well with blue!

Of course, the star of the show was birthday boy Rayyan himself, dressed in a blue shirt with orange suspenders to compliment the theme.

 

There’s no way that mom and dad, Ayeza and husband Danish Taimoor, could’ve stayed behind on the festivities, dressing to the nines in matching blue clothes. Together, they made an adorably happy family portrait.

 

7. NOVEMBER. 2020 #rayanbirthdaycelebration🎉 @blippi @a_craft_greetings @kashifqadri

Here’s wishing Rayyan a happy belated birthday!

 

