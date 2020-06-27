Prominent actor Ayeza Khan took her fans down the memory lane by sharing a throwback photo from her childhood.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared a photo of her clad in a bridal dupatta.

Ayeza Khan shared when her teacher asked her during childhood what she wants to become when she grows up, she would say “Dulhan [bride].” Meanwhile, many of her classmates aspired to become doctors.

Model Nadia Hussain and Sunita Marshall showered love on the photo and said the actress looks cute.

Fans also praised the adorable photo of the Meray Paas Tum Ho star.

View this post on Instagram @elaf.premium A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Jun 13, 2020 at 7:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram @zainabchottaniofficial ❤️ A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on May 27, 2020 at 9:59am PDT

