Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ayeza Khan-Danish Taimoor’s wedding anniversary photo-shoot is going viral

Ayeza Khan , Danish Taimoor

Pakistan drama industry’s power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary this week.

The power duo also gave their fans something to cheer about by sharing a special photo-shoot with their Instagram followers.

As expected, both Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor were looking otherworldly in the photo-shoot and it went viral instantly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you everyone for your love and wishes 💫

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor also wrote heartfelt notes for each other explaining why their bond is so special.

“I don’t believe in soulmates. I don’t believe there is a perfect human being for every one of us out there. It’s just that every relationship takes time, sacrifices and a ton of hard work to succeed. It’s been six years since our marriage and almost more than 12 years since I have known him, and I can tell you one thing. I have never felt more comfortable or safe around anyone else but him. And I am nothing but grateful for that. He may not be my soul mate but he’s definitely someone that my soul needs,” wrote the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress.

“It’s been 6 years of love and peace. And throughout this journey, Allah has been very generous with us. And there is nothing more I can ask for. But I pray that our family stays together like this, and hope that Allah always has blessings upon us.” wrote the Maang actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And I am loving my new Hair color @bellagiobysadaf ❤️

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

EID MUBARAK

A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16) on

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor got married in August, 2014 and have two children, daughter, Hoorain Taimoor and son, Rayan Taimoor.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Humayun Saeed says writer had a different idea for ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’…

Lifestyle

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar reveals hidden secrets of ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’

Lifestyle

Danish dies as blockbuster drama ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ ends

Lifestyle

Mere Paas Tum Ho’s last episode to air on ARY ZAP before TV


ARY NEWS URDU