Ayeza Khan-Danish Taimoor’s wedding anniversary photo-shoot is going viral
Pakistan drama industry’s power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary this week.
The power duo also gave their fans something to cheer about by sharing a special photo-shoot with their Instagram followers.
As expected, both Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor were looking otherworldly in the photo-shoot and it went viral instantly.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor also wrote heartfelt notes for each other explaining why their bond is so special.
“I don’t believe in soulmates. I don’t believe there is a perfect human being for every one of us out there. It’s just that every relationship takes time, sacrifices and a ton of hard work to succeed. It’s been six years since our marriage and almost more than 12 years since I have known him, and I can tell you one thing. I have never felt more comfortable or safe around anyone else but him. And I am nothing but grateful for that. He may not be my soul mate but he’s definitely someone that my soul needs,” wrote the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress.
“It’s been 6 years of love and peace. And throughout this journey, Allah has been very generous with us. And there is nothing more I can ask for. But I pray that our family stays together like this, and hope that Allah always has blessings upon us.” wrote the Maang actor.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor got married in August, 2014 and have two children, daughter, Hoorain Taimoor and son, Rayan Taimoor.