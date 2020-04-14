Ayeza Khan tells fans to be productive during quarantine

Many people might be finding it difficult to get work done during this coronavirus lockdown, but prominent actor Ayeza Khan believes work should not come to a halt.

Taking to Instagram, she urged her fans to be productive and work from home.

Sharing a collage with her team working from home during the pandemic, she wrote “The distance separates up but the work doesn’t stop. This is me and my team (Anila and Ryan) working on our upcoming project: discussing the look.”

The starlet also revealed she is trying to learn different skills be photography or makeup.

“Waqt or halaat ne mjhe kabhi Makeupartist tou kabhi stylist tou kabhi photographer banadya ha (I have become a makeup artist, stylish and sometime photographer in these times).”

Comments

comments