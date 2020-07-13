Ayyan Ali all set for a comeback with seven new songs

Supermodel and singer Ayyan Ali has returned after a hiatus and announced that she will be releasing new songs.

Taking to Instagram, Ali shared a picture of her with some luxury cars and shared that she will be releasing seven songs in two weeks.

“Time to ride & double check my upcoming 7 tracks in one of my favourite oldest lambo [lamborghini],” she wrote.

“I just wanna make sure they sound awesome so u all can enjoy my hard work that I am putting out after 5 years,” the model added.



Earlier in March, Ali made a dramatic comeback on social media after a one-year break with three major announcements. She revealed that her song Earthquake, which was released five years ago, is still doing well.

The controversial figure was arrested on money laundering charges in March 2015 from Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad before she could board a flight to Dubai.

Ayyan Ali was proclaimed an offender by the court over her continued absence from proceedings in a currency smuggling case.

The model has been comeback for almost four years now.

