Ayyan Ali makes a comeback on Twitter with three major announcements

Ayyan Ali Comeback

Model Ayyan Ali made a dramatic comeback on social media with three major announcements after a year’s hiatus. 

The model-cum-singer first announcement was related to her song Earthquake. She shared on Twitter that the song, which was released five years ago, is still doing well.

It has received 30 million plays on SoundCloud and 15 million views on YouTube, she said.

She also appreciated all her fans who had stuck by her music through all these years. “It’s so good to have so much love positivity I have gotten through u guys from 2009 to up till now & I pray it only continues to increase with every passing day,” she tweeted.

Her final and major announcement was about working on new songs:           “There is a lot that I m working on & is gonna be out soon.”

The controversial figure was arrested on money laundering charges in March 2015 from Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad before she could board a flight to Dubai.

Ayyan Ali was proclaimed an offender by the court over her continued absence from proceedings in a currency smuggling case.

The model has been absconding for almost four years now.

