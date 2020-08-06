Ayyan Ali releases album ‘Nothing Like Everything’

Former Pakistani top model-turned-singer Ayyan Ali has released her debut album ‘Nothing Like Everything.’

Turning to Twitter, the starlet shared the news with her fans and followers that her first album, which contains 11 tracks, is out now.

It took her five years to complete the album and release it.

“Friends there you go, presenting you my very first album Nothing Like Everything that I started 5 years ago, is finally released. Official animated videos and official music videos and much more will be out soon guys!! Stay tuned!!!” she tweeted.

Ayyan released her last song in 2015. The controversial figure was arrested on money laundering charges in March 2015 from Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad before she could board a flight to Dubai.

The singer was proclaimed an offender by the court over her continued absence from proceedings in a currency smuggling case.

Comments

comments