Ayyan Ali all set for a comeback

Ayyan Ali Comeback

Supermodel and singer Ayyan Ali has returned after a hiatus and announced that she will be releasing new songs.

Taking to Instagram, Ali shared a picture of her with some luxury cars and shared that she will be releasing seven songs in two weeks.

Time to ride & double check my upcoming 7 tracks in one of my favourite oldest lambo [lamborghini],” she wrote.

“I just wanna make sure they sound awesome so u all can enjoy my hard work that I am putting out after 5 years,” the model added.

Earlier in March, Ali made a dramatic comeback on social media after a one-year break with three major announcements. She revealed that her song Earthquake, which was released five years ago, is still doing well.

What’s up ya all beautiful people? 👸🏻#Ayyan

The controversial figure was arrested on money laundering charges in March 2015 from Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad before she could board a flight to Dubai.

Ayyan Ali was proclaimed an offender by the court over her continued absence from proceedings in a currency smuggling case.

The model has been comeback for almost four years now.

