Azaan Sami Khan pens sweetest note for his children

Singer Azaan Sami Khan penned down an elaborate note for both his children which he hopes they can read in the future.

To commemorate his daughter’s birthday, he took to Instagram and opened up about the pressure on him to stay hush about his kids. Azaan usually prefers to stay mum about his personal life.

“I’m told every few days in the industry by someone or the other, at times even by people I respect and take seriously that “Azaan you’re young, you’re in the early years of your career. Don’t be too open about the fact that you have kids. Keep quiet about it. It’ll effect your career etc,” he wrote.

The composer of Parey Hut Love’s music asked how can he do that when his children define him, inspire him and push him to do better.

Azaan went onto say that although his kids are too small to read or understand this but he hopes one day they will.

“I just want you to know that being someone who has always been ambitious, driven and a dreamer. You always aspire to reach the top of the mountain to one day experience that feeling and that validation. Today each day when I go to work I know I already felt the highest of all feelings the day I became your father and each time I see you I know that no goal or level of success will ever surpass that,” he said.

The musician then shared he works because he loves what he does and wants to do better. “I’m young and am learning to be a father everyday and I know I fall short and make mistakes at times, I’m sorry. I’m Learning. I don’t have much to take from and that’s okay but I’m figuring my way.”

He made promises to be the best father he can be “I promise you I’ll wear you as my badge everyday and reach the top of that mountain on my terms with the two of you by my side InshAllah as my ultimate pride and glory.”

The singer concluded with birthday wishes for his daughter Lilly and expressing his love for his children.

In 2014, Azaan tied the knot with his childhood love Sophia Bilgrami at the age of 20.

Comments

comments