Azad Jammu and Kashmir to observe 15 day smart lockdown from tonight

MUZZAFARABAD: A decision was made on Tuesday to impose a smart lockdown in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a notification in this regard has been issued by authorities, ARY News reported.

The notification states that the lockdown will remain in effect for 15 days and will come into effect from 12am tonight.

Educational institutes will remain closed whereas activities at various shrines will remain suspended.

Gathering of crowds is strictly prohibited, cinema halls and playgrounds will remain closed during the lockdown.

The notification also extends its ban on tourism and tourists intending to make their way to the region.

The notification though does not mention anything regarding suspension or resumption of public transportation.

