Azadi March imbroglio: Vawda rules out chaos in country

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has expressed the hope that there won’t be any chaos in the country as the issue concerning the ongoing JUI-F protest in Islamabad would be resolved amicably.

Taking to social networking site Twitter on Sunday, he claimed JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would soon announce an end to the so-called opposition alliance since he has realised that the parities he has been banking on deceived him and ran away one by one.

ملک میں کوئی افراتفری نہیں ہوگی- معاملہ افہام و تفہیم سے حل ہو جائے گا۔اندازہ ہے کہ مولانا بہت جلد آکر اس نام نہاد اپوزیشن الائنس کو توڑنے کا اعلان کریں گے کیونکہ اُنہیں احساس ہوگیا ہے کہ جن جماعتوں پہ وہ اعتبار کر رہے تھے انھوں نے مولانا کو دھوکہ دیا اور ایک ایک کر کے بھاگ گئیں — Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) November 3, 2019

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said giving an NRO to the opposition would amount to treachery with Pakistan.

In a Facebook post, he said: “Unless they are held accountable, the country could not be put on track of progress.”

“They just want to hear three words ‘NRO’ from me, which I will not utter as it will amount to treachery with the country,” he added.

