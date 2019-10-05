ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry lashed out at Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman saying that he was propagating Azad March for self interest, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to the social networking site, Twitter, Chaudhry said that the exploitation of Madrassah students had a long and dark history.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman is trying to save his ending political career: PM Imran

“Innocent kids have been used for nefarious political gains,” said Chaudhry.

Slamming the chief of Jamiat e Ulema Islam (JUIF) Chaudhry further stated that the Azadi March being held by Maulana Fazl was to halt and hinder the Madrassah reforms act.

“If the young and naive students of the madrassah , growing under the influence of religious clerics gain a sense of free thinking then the Maulana’s business would suffer,” quipped Fawad.

Read More: Fazal-ur-Rehman has become jobless after 17 years: Atif Khan

Chaudhry further stated that the protest march of Maulana was also to seek relevancy in the current political scenario as him and his politics have been deemed obsolete.

Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.

Comments

comments