Azadi March: PPP’s Nisar Khuhro asks Fazal-ur-Rehman to clear his position

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Nisar Khuhro on Monday asked Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to clear his stance before Azadi March, ARY News reported.

Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on September 27.

Khuhro criticizing Rehman said, JUI-F is supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on PS-11 by-polls in Larkana, Sindh and on the other hand, Maulana is taking out Azadi March against the incumbent government.

“Fazal should clear his position is he with the PTI or against it”, the PPP leader asked and added that the party workers are in severe anger over dual politics of the JUI-F chief.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the option of talks on ‘Azadi March’ is open.

The prime minister was commenting on the march announced by Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, in a session of the spokespersons of the government.

“There is no need of any committee for holding talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)”, he had said. “If someone wants to talk (the government’s) doors not closed,” sources had quoted the PM as saying in the meeting.

