PM Khan calls party huddle to devise strategy on Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a key meeting of party leaders to discuss and work out a strategy to deal with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) upcoming Azadi March, ARY News reported.

According to sources within the party, the meeting will take place at 3pm in Islamabad where party leaders will likely be asked to put forth suggestions about how best to cope with the sit-in scheduled to be held later this month.

Earlier, on Oct 12, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the option of talks on ‘Azadi March’ is open.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting of spokespersons of the government, said: “There is no need of any committee for holding talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).”

“If someone wants to talk (the government’s) doors are not closed,” sources quoted the PM as saying in the meeting.

“We have no objection on dialogue on all key issues including Madrassa reforms,” Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has said.

Noorul Haq Qadri Friday sought Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s recommendations to reform the country on the pattern of the State of Medina.

