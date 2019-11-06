Azadi March sit-in to end in a day or two, says Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

GUJRANWALA: Punjab’s Housing Minister Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Wednesday said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman will announce to end Azadi March sit-in in a day or two, ARY News reported.

“Opposition’s big parties have left Maulana all alone in Islamabad”, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said in his statement.

Criticising, the JUI-F chief, the Punjab minister said Fazal-ur-Rehman not contacted the Election Commission neither election tribunals over allegations that he is leveling now about alleged polls rigging in 2018 general elections. The sit-in has caused a great damaged to the Kashmir cause, he continued.

About replacement of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said, “The chapter has now been closed.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed stern action to control over increasing inflation in the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who had met JUI-F chief, expressed hopes for a breakthrough over the Azadi March issue after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaders of the Rehbar Committee.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in his statement had said the meeting between the government’s and the Rehbar committee, was a step forward towards the betterment.

“Time is needed for a solid breakthrough”, the Punjab assembly speaker had said.

Elahi had said matter related to flexibility over the issue of PM’s resignation will be discussed later and added that there was no conflict on the imposition of the Islamic laws.

