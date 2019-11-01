Azadi marchers to be homeward bound in two days: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Asad Umar says the Azadi marchers, led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will return to their respective hometowns within two days.

Speaking to ARY News, the lawmaker, who is also a member of the government’s negotiation committee formed to hold talks with the opposition on the Azadi March, said Maulana Fazl has sought two days’ time.

They will hold consultations within 48 hours and will eventually return after two days, he said.

“We have not barred the opposition from holding a protest but the government is bound to enforce law as per court rulings,” he said.

Asad Umar said the JUI-F chief has not yet contacted the government.

Meanwhile, JUI-F leader Akram Durrani, who is the convener of the Rehbar Committee, said they will not abide by the agreement on the Azadi March if the government defies it.

Attempts are being made to intimidate them but caravans won’t stop reaching Islamabad with the participants to increase, he added.

Addressing the participants of the Azadi March in Islamabad this evening, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazal-ur- Rehman blasted the PTI government and gave the prime minister a two-day ultimatum to step down.

He said his party and the people cannot endure this government’s policies, so either PM Khan should resign from his post within two days or he will announce a future strategy.

