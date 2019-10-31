Web Analytics
WATCH: Azadi Marchers enjoying swings in Gojjar Khan

Video

GOJJAR KHAN: The participants of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s (JUI-F) Azadi March on Thursday were seen enjoying swings in Gojjar Khan, after their overnight stay in the area, ARY News reported.

In a viral video, available with ARY News, the participants of the march after having breakfast in Gojjar Khan, visited a nearby park to have some enjoyment.

The participants of the Azadi March were seen enjoying swings and having slides in the parks, to get themselves entertained.

Read more: Fazal-ur-Rehman rules out postponement of Azadi March rally

The JUI-F caravan has arrived in Islamabad from the expressway. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is leading the caravan, had announced earlier that he would use the expressway to enter the federal capital.

