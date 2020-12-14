ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has assumed the charge of his office on Monday, ARY News reported.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, former railways minister, and Azam Khan Swati arrived at the ministry of Railways.

On the occasion, both the federal ministers expressed best wishes to each other for their new responsibilities.

Azam Swati lauded Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for his outstanding performance as railways minister in last two years.

Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani briefed the new Railways Minister about functioning of the organization.

Speaking on the occasion, Swati pledged to ensure safety and provide best service to the passengers.

Last week, in a major reshuffle in the federal cabinet, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was appointed as interior minister.

Azam Swati had been made federal minister for Railways while Ijaz Shah would serve as federal minister for Narcotics Control from now.

Comments

comments