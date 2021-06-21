ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati on Monday said efforts are being made to turn PR into a profitable organisation, ARY News reported.

He was briefing the Senate standing committee on Railways which met with Senator Muhammad Qasim in the chair here today in Islamabad.

Expressing grief on the tragic incident, Azam Swati said the initial investigation has been completed into the train accident.

He said funds electricity worth Rs1.5 billion is being theft yearly. “Railways and Wapda employees are responsible for the theft.”

The mafias are present in every department of the Pakistan Railways, he added. The PR is receiving a fare of Rs9,000 per container after upgrading its dry ports, he maintained.

The minister said he along with his wife traveled via Pakistan Railways in 1974 for the very first time.

Ghotki train incident

At least 65 passengers were killed and more many were injured after a collision between two trains near Ghotki this morning.

Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations as a result fourteen bogies were derailed. Pakistan Army, Rangers troops along with the civil administration assisted the rescue operation.

