Ghotki train accident: ‘Mechanical fault apparently causes derailment’

GHOTKI: Federal Railways Minister Azam Swati said on Monday that the railway track of Sukkur Division is extremely dangerous and the derailment was apparently caused by a mechanical fault, ARY News reported.

Azam Swati said that he has visited the accident’s site and inquired after the health of wounded persons in different hospitals who are being given better medical attention. He added that rescue activities and efforts to restore the railway track are underway.

The railway minister said that the railway track of Sukkur Division is extremely dangerous and DS refused to allow the trains to pass through three days ago.

The railway department has only done theft during the last 30 to 40 years, said Swati, adding that he will take strict action against the mafia in the railway department.

Azam Swati vowed that he will personally investigate the deadly railway accident after receiving the report. He added that derailment was apparently caused by a mechanical fault as no automatic signal system was installed alongside the railway track. He said that the automatic signal system should have to be installed in 2008 that is still due.

Earlier in the day, at least 51 people lost their lives and 70 others sustained injuries as the Sir Syed Express train collided with a Millat Express between Reti and Daharki railway stations in Ghotki.



According to the railways’ officials, the accident occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment.

As many as 14 boogies of both the trains were damaged out of which four were completely destroyed.

DC Ghotki Usman Abdullah confirmed the death of at least 50 passengers and added that over 70 people sustained injuries. Getting the information about the incident, the police and rescue teams reached the spot for the rescue and relief operation.

DC Usman Abdullah said heavy machinery and cutters are required for the operation. Following the major train accident, up and down railway traffic has been suspended.

