PTI leader Azam Swati meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, matters pertaining to PM Imran’s upcoming visit to the United States came under discussion.

It was decided in the meeting to hold demonstrations on the occasion of the expected arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York and Houston.

Earlier in August, PM Khan held an important meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Office of International Chapters (OIC) Dr Abdullah Riar and directed him to finalise preparations for the demonstrations upon the arrival of Modi in the United States (US) during his upcoming visit in September for UNGA meeting.

The premier also discussed ongoing preparations for his participation in the upcoming session of the UNGA in the US. PM Khan also exchanged views on his recent visit to the United States during his meeting with the PTI OIC secretary.

