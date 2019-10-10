Azerbaijan to start direct flights to Pakistan from next year

ISLAMABAD: The direct flights between Pakistan and Azerbaijan are likely to resume from next year, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Azerbaijan will start direct flights to Pakistan from spring 2020, said Azerbaijan envoy to Pakistan Ali Alizade.

The envoy further said that with the support of the relevant authorities Azerbaijan will be able to start direct flights to Pakistan from the upcoming spring 2020.

He hoped that with the start of direct flight to Baku, the tourism to Azerbaijan will have more visitors from Pakistan and South Asia.

Earlier the visiting Chief Executive officer Mr. Florian Sengstschmid expressed that the direct flights will start between Karachi and Lahore and Baku. While talking to media he said that once the direct flights are started Azerbaijan Tourism Board would look to enter into a collaboration agreement with Pakistan’s authority to promote the industry.

In 2018, more than forty-one thousand Pakistani visitors had visited Azerbaijan.

It must be noted that Azerbaijan had halted flights to Karachi along with many other destinations in 2006.

