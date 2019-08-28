Azerbaijan reaffirms support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue

PAKISTAN: Azerbaijan on Wednesday reaffirmed its full support to Pakistan on longstanding Kashmir issue, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizad called on Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah in Islamabad and slammed the India’s unilateral move on occupied Kashmir.

Matters of mutual interest, current situation in occupied Kashmir, Indian atrocities, revocation of Kashmir’s special status and other issues were discussed in the meeting. On the occasion, the ambassador invited Ijaz Ahmad Shah to visit Azerbaijan.

The interior minister said that time had come to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue peacefully.

Earlier in the day, Vice Chairman, Central Military Commission of China General Xu Qiliang, along with a high-level delegation, had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital.

While talking to the delegation, Prime Minister Khan had underscored that the brutal suppression of human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir has the potential to spark a wave of extremism.

General Xu Qiliang had reaffirmed the PM about China’s full support to Pakistan, particularly at this crucial juncture.

