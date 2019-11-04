Web Analytics
Azhar Ali bowled over by ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’

Cricketer Azhar Ali is all praise for ARY Digital’s Mere Paas Tum Ho which hit off really well.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan’s test captain appreciated the script and impeccable performance by the cast of the drama.

Loving #MerePaasTumHo fantastic work done by the cast and wonderfully written by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar,” he said.

He shared that he really likes the OST as well. Actor Adnan Siddiqui who plays the role of  Shehwar in the drama thanked him for appreciating his work.

“Thank you for appreciating our work and the drama,” wrote Siddiqui.

Mere Paas Tum Ho’s latest episode where Mehwish, played by Ayeza Khan decides to move out with another man and her husband Danish essayed by Humayun Saeed divorced her, has been widely praised by the audience.

