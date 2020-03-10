KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Tuesday said that she is hopeful that the impact of coronavirus will disappear as the summer season will start, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader in a statement said that all 13 patients diagnosed with coronavirus in Sindh came from abroad. She said the Sindh government was taking all-out measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“All coronavirus patients reported in Sindh had travelled to foreign countries. We are hopeful that hot weather will stop the spread of coronavirus,” she added.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the provincial health department on Tuesday morning recommended closure of educational institutions to the Chief Minister of Sindh amid emergence of nine new cases of novel coronavirus in Karachi.

The meeting chaired by Health Minister of Sindh Azra Fazal Pechuho has decided to issue an advisory for ban on gathering at public places and immediately setting up coronavirus information desks at all hospitals across the province.

The health officials meeting which was attended by representatives of the health ministry, district health officers (DHOs) and representatives of major hospitals in the province, also decided to issue an advisory today for 14 days local quarantine.

The health department meeting also decided to inform the private hospitals on SOPs with regard to coronavirus positive cases.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department on Monday said that five of the eight people who tested positive for the disease had flown back from Syria via Doha while the rest had returned from London via Dubai.

Overall 16 people have been tested positive for the virus in the country.

Comments

comments