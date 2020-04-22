Thousands more likely to be infected with coronavirus till May: Azra Pechuho

KARACHI: Minister for Health Sindh, Azra Fazal Pechuho on Wednesday said that the coronavirus cases in the country could peak in the month of May, ARY News reported.

Azra Fazal Pechuho said stressed that social distancing was incumbent in the coming days and any lapse in vigilance could be detrimental.

Read More: Doubled repatriation numbers due to increase in testing capacity: FM Qureshi

The minister said that there were strong indicators that coronavirus cases will spike significantly in the coming months.

Pechucho also said that if the lockdown was relaxed then the coronavirus situation would see a manifold increase.

It was also revealed that Sindh had increased the bed capacity in its current field hospital setups which has been increased to 5000 from 1000.

Read More: Pakistan’s Coronavirus Cases Surge To 9749; Death Toll At 209

Pechuho said that the province was likely to increase its field hospital beds to 11,000 taking a proactive approach.

“Coronavirus cases in the province are 10% of the population while the ratio of those that succumbed to the pathogen stands at 2.2%,” said Azra Fazal Pechuho.

Comments

comments