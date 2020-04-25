Azra Fazal Pechuho tests negative for novel coronavirus

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Health, Azra Fazal Pechuho has tested negative for novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The minister and sister of former President of Pakistan and co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari was tested after an employee of the health ministry tested positive for the virus.

Earlier on April 22, Azra Fazal Pechuho had said that the coronavirus cases in the country could peak in the month of May.

Azra Fazal Pechuho said stressed that social distancing was incumbent in the coming days and any lapse in vigilance could be detrimental.

The minister said that there were strong indicators that coronavirus cases will spike significantly in the coming months.

Pechucho also said that if the lockdown was relaxed then the coronavirus situation would see a manifold increase.

