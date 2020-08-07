‘Baaji’ releases in UK and USA on Amazon Prime Video

Pakistan’s hit film Baaji is now available for the viewers in the UK and USA on Amazon Prime Video.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt who essayed the role of director Rohail Khan in the film shared the news on Instagram with his fans that it is now on Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Video is an American Internet video on demand service.

The Saqib Malik directorial, which also marked Meera’s return on the big screen, was released in 2019.

Baaji has been screened at multiple international film festivals including UK Asian Film Festival, Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival, DC South Asian Film Festival, Mosaic Film Festival and many more.

The film received two awards at Canadian film festival as well.

The romantic drama film returned to cinemas in December 2019 following its box office success upon its release in June.

Baaji tells the story of an ageing actress Shameera (Meera) who struggles with her career. Amna Ilyas plays the role of a manicurist, Neha, who has big dreams.

Its star cast includes Osman Khalid Butt, Amna Ilyas, Meera, Ali Kazmi, Mohsin Abbas Haider Nayyar Ejaz, Nisho in key roles.

