Film Baaji is all set to compete at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival which is renowned for showcasing cutting edge cinema from South Asia.

The festival will take place between the August 1 and 4 in Mississauga. Saqib Malik’s directorial debut stars Osman Khalid Butt, Amna Ilyas, Meera, Ali Kazmi, Nayyar Ejaz and Nisho in key roles. It also features superstars like Mahira Khan in cameo roles.

“I am thrilled that Baaji is a part of MISAFF. It is a huge honour that the film will be in competition and up for awards,” said the director as he hopes to attend the special screening on August 2. Actor Ali Kazmi will be in attendance at the festival to represent the Pakistani film.

Baaji was released in Canada but the film’s theatrical run lasted a week only.

The romantic-drama film was released on June 28.

Comments

comments