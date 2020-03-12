‘Baaji’ to be screened at the UK Asian Film Festival

Amid coronavirus scare, Pakistan’s hit film Baaji is all set to be screened for the international audience at the UK Asian Film Festival 2020 in London.

“It gives us immense pride that Baaji has been chosen as part of the Official Selection at the UK Asian Film Festival, which is one of the oldest and most renowned festivals for South Asian cinema in the world,” a post on the official page of the film reads.

It adds: “This is also the first time that Baaji will be screened in Central London.”

Meera was quick to comment under the post and said “This is big news for Pakistan.” She went onto congratulate everyone involved and showered praise on the cast and crew.

The organisers have announced it on their official website that so far they do not plan to cancel the event although many events are being cancelled around the work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

