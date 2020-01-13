PTI’s Babar Awan calls upon Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan met PTI member Babar Awan to exchange ideas and seek counsel on constitutional, political and lawful quandaries, reported ARY News on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf stalwart Babar Awan is a former adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Parliamentary Affairs who resigned after the National Accountability Bureau filed a corruption reference against him.

PM Khan emphasized in the meeting that the government was squarely focused on ridding the country of its economic challenges.

The Prime Minister also told Awan about tough yet important decisions the government had to take in the larger interest of the nation.

Khan shared his vision to strengthen and empower state institutes in-turn revitalizing the country’s dwindling economy.

The former PPP senator also slammed previous governments, admonishing them for looting and plundering the country’s resources during their respective tenures.

