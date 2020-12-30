NS must return home and face trial when passport expires, says PM advisor

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said Wednesday that as soon as PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will have to return to homeland to face trial as soon as his passport expires in London, ARY News reported.

Once his passport has expired, his stay in London will be illegitimate and he will have to furnish travel documents to the authorities, Babar Awan said of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and ex-Prime Minister.

نواز شریف کا پاسپورٹ ایکسپائر ہوگا تو اُن کا برطانیہ میں رہنا غیرقانونی ہو جائے گا۔ پاسپورٹ ایکسپائر ہونے پر نواز شریف پاکستان آکر travel ڈاکیومنٹ مانگیں گے تو انہیں بہادری دکھانے کا موقع ملے گا۔ نوازشریف کے پاس ایک ہی راستہ ہے کہ پاکستان آکر، مقدمات کا سامنے کریں۔ — Babar Awan (@BabarAwanPK) December 30, 2020

In a twitter post earlier today, the advisor wrote a tweet about Nawaz Sharif, who is a proclaimed offender in the eyes of Pakistan courts and has been absconding ongoing trial by overstaying his medical bail for London,

The only way for him now is to return to Pakistan and face his cases in the courts, PM’s advisor said.

It may be noted that earlier this week the adviser to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said that efforts were underway to bring back the absconding PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from London.

Speaking during ARY NEWS program Power Play, Akbar said that although they do not have an agreement to exchange prisoners with the UK, however, there are international agreements that could prove useful in bringing back Nawaz Sharif.

“We want Britain to deport the former prime minister because his visa for 185 days has already expired,” he said adding that the PML-N leader has filed an application for an extension in his visa.

We have put forward the entire situation before Britain’s home secretary and asked their authorities as to what treatment the absconding PML-N leader is currently undergoing and if this treatment is available in the UK alone, he said while detailing the argument the Pakistan government has put before the British authorities.

