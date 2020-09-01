Nawaz may surrender voluntarily or request protective bail: Babar Awan

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan, said on Tuesday that Shehbaz Sharif guaranteed the bail granted to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’, Babar Awan said that bail was only given to Nawaz Sharif so that he could seek medical treatment from abroad. But, he added, people are saying he did not receive any medical treatment since he went there.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PM advisor also said that the counsel for Nawaz never approached Islamabad High Court for the bail and nor did Nawaz himself deem it important to present before the court and request the bail. He said he got the bail from Lahore High Court instead.

Read: Avenfield, Al-Azizia hearing: IHC orders Nawaz Sharif to surrender before court

Awan said that the National Accountability Bureau could file contempt of court petition against Nawaz Sharif.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said articles 86 and 87 can be exercised against him for absconding legal proceedings in his cases. He expanded that via these articles, his properties and accounts can be confiscated and there are other penalties included as well.

The PM’s advisor said that Article 10 was taken into consideration in the proceedings against Nawaz Sharif. He said Nawaz has only two option now, that is, to voluntarily surrender to the Pakistani embassy in the UK or to file a petition for protective bail.

Read: Nawaz maybe ‘at much greater risk’ if exposed to Covid-19: medical report

He added that Nawaz will have to surrender to the court’s authority.

Moreover, on the case proceedings, he said that the Punjab government was not a party to this case and that when instructed, it will submit its reply via the deputy attorney general.

Today the IHC gave a chance to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, to surrender before the court

Comments

comments