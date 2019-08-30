ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio, Babar Bin Atta, on Friday announced that the latest anti-polio vaccination campaign was successfully concluded in 46 districts across the country, ARY News reported.

The premier’s focal person, in his latest statement here today, detailed that 7.1 million children were administered oral polio vaccine (OPV) during the campaign, whereas, the parents who were against the anti-polio vaccination were persuaded for its administration for the first time.

Atta said that the authorities are carrying out actions against the elements opposing the anti-polio vaccination.

While elaborating the statistics, he said the concerned authorities have blocked 75 social media accounts which were propagating against the polio vaccines.

Read More: 257 anti polio vaccine links removed from social media: Babar Atta

He further praised the efforts of six deputy commissioners that showed outstanding performance. Atta added that the deputy commissioners from Lahore, Peshawar, Swabi, Quetta, Nowshera and Hyderabad exhibited the best performance during the campaign.

Earlier on August 26, a three-day anti-polio campaign had been kicked-off in 46 districts of the country.

Focal Person to Prime Minister on polio eradication Babar Bin Atta said as many 8.5 million children below the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

According to Babar Bin Atta, the drive was initiated in 29 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four districts of Punjab and six districts of Sindh.

As many as 0.9 million kids will be administered anti-polio drops in Balochistan as well, he added.

Over four thousand teams had been constituted for administering polio drops to the children at their doorsteps.

Comments

comments