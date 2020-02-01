Major General Babar Iftikhar takes charge as DG-ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Major General Babar Iftikhar has officially taken over as DG-ISPR starting today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

Major General Babar Iftikhar was appointed as the new Director-General of Inter-Services Public Public Relations (DG ISPR) earlier this month as Maj. General Asif Ghafoor completed his term.

The official Twitter bio of DG-ISPR handle now reads “spokesperson Pakistan armed forces. Major General Babar Iftikhar since February 2020.”

At a press conference held on January 30, former DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that it was an honour to see the joy in India as the news of his term ending and his transfer was announced.

In what could be deemed a curtain call, a press conference of defence and military affairs reporters was called by the outgoing DG-ISPR Asif Ghafoor claimed that and Indo-Pak war was knocking at the door in February of last year.

“Pakistan Armed Forces stalled the catastrophe with their grit, valour, superior training and bravado. A noteworthy retaliation to Indian overtures resulted in maintaining peace and stability in the region,” said Ghafoor.

Lauding the display of professionalism shown by the Pakistan Armed Forces on that fateful day, Ghafoor hailed the Pakistan Army, Navy and Airforce for their excellence.

“Pakistani leadership tackled the intricate matter very carefully, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa’s superior military strategy saved the region from doom,” added Asif Ghafoor.

“There is no victor in war, the only loser is humanity.”

